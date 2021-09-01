 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

