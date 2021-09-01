Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.