La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to …
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Gusty winds and small hail are pos…
This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong g…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.