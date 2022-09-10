La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
