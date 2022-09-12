Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.