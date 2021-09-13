 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

