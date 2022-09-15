Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. P…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is fore…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse are…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. F…
This evening in La Crosse: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. La Crosse folks w…