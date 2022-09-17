Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.