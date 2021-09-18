 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

