Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.