La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies early giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 1…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, La Crosse folks should be prepared fo…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods …
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).