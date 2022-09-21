Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.