Temperatures will be warm Friday in La Crosse. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
