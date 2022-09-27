 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

