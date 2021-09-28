Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.