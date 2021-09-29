Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.