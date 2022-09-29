Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.