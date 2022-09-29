Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It shou…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It s…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.