Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.