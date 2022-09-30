Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.