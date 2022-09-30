Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
