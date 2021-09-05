Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.