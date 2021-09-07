 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

