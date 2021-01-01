 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.46. A 14-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

