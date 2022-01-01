La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around -10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . A -2-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 8-degree low is for…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is fore…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. The La Cro…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 17-degree low is for…