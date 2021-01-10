Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.