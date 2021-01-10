 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News