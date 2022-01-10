This evening in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -2F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. -5 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. -11 degrees is today's low. Th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 11-degree low is for…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spen…