La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
