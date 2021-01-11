Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.