Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
