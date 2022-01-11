 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

