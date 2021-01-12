Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.