Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.