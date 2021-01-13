 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

