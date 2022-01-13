La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
