Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph.