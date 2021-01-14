 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in La Crosse: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News