For the drive home in La Crosse: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
