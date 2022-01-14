This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 7F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin dodging big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota, Iowa to southern US, up East Coast
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
The track of the powerful system that will deliver heavy snow to Minnesota and Iowa has shifted slightly east, meaning more snow for western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
‘Saskatchewan screamer’ snowstorm now tracking for hardest hit on Iowa Friday, with just glancing blow for southern Wisconsin
Several inches of snow could fall in southwestern Minnesota and western Iowa on Friday, as the “Saskatchewan screamer” now looks to track west of southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. -5 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.