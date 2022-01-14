Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 7F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.