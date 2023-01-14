Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.