Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

