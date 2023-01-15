Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.