La Crosse's evening forecast: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
