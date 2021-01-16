Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.04. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
