Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.04. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph.