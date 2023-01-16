La Crosse's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with occasional rain or snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Tuesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
