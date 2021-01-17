For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.67. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
