Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

