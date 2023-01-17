This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse
