Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

