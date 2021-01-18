 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 14.03. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News