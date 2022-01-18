This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 4F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
