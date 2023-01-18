Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.