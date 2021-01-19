This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
