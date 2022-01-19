 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News