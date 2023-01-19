 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

