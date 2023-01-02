 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Light freezing rain early...changing to rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

