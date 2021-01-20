 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

