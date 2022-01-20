Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.